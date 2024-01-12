Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.