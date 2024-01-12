NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,590,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in NOV by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NOV by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

