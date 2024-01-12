NovoCure’s (NVCR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

