Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $2,274,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,000 shares of company stock worth $19,951,148. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.