Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.86 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

