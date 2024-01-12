Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.86 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
