NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. NVR makes up 2.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,238.08. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,546.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,253.71. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,873.14 and a twelve month high of $7,267.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

