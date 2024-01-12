Nvwm LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

