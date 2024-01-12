Nvwm LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9,462.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 257.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after buying an additional 357,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.