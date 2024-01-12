Nvwm LLC Purchases New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 399,859 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.36 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

