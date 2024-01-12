Nvwm LLC Sells 195 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

