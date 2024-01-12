Nvwm LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.00 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

