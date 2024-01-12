Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,659,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

