Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

