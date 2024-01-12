Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

