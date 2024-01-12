Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

AMD stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

