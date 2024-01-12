Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $375.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.37.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.