Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 595 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.54.

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $198.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $187.54. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

