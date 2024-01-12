Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

