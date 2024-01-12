Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

