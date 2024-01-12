Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $173.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $109.45 and a one year high of $176.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

