Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $388.84 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

