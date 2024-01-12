OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 5.1%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 15,200,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,678,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $191,730,131.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,448,015 shares of company stock worth $3,388,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

