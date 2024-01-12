Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Update

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 182,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,041. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

