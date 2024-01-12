Oppenheimer Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

