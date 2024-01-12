Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 186,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.80. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

