Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.68 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -369.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 183.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

