Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 4.2%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. 187,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 923,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

The company has a market cap of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 633.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 914.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

