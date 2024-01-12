Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.51. 1,165,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,906,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Oscar Health Stock Up 15.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751 in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

