OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 209,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

