Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,634,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $186,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

