Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,536 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,634,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,302 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96,237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 139,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 139,545 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 373,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

