Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $462.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.12 and a fifty-two week high of $464.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.68.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

