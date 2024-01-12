Parthenon LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

