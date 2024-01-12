Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

PAYX stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

