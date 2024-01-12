PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

