PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

