Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEB opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.