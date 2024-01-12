Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

