Peoples Bank KS Acquires Shares of 1,360 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

