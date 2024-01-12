Peoples Bank KS Invests $243,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $193.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.