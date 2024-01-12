Peoples Bank KS Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.