Peoples Bank KS Makes New $874,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $488.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $489.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

