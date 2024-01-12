Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

