Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 963,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 152,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $113.50 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

