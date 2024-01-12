Peoples Bank KS Purchases Shares of 15,369 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

