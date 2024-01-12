Peoples Bank KS Takes $464,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

