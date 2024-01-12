Peoples Bank KS Takes $738,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

