Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
