Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

