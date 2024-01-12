PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

